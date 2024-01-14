Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

