Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.34 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

