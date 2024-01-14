Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.