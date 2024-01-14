eCash Price Up 4.3% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $686.52 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,812.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00592963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00201483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00024353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,606,635,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,606,667,173,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

