Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

