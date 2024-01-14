Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

