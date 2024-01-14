EQT (NYSE:EQT) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head to Head Contrast

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 1.99 $242.17 million $4.42 3.09 EQT $7.50 billion 2.07 $1.77 billion $7.40 5.11

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SandRidge Energy and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 1 4 10 0 2.60

EQT has a consensus price target of $45.93, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EQT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87% EQT 35.29% 7.25% 3.95%

Summary

EQT beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

