Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

