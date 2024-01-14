Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $915.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Establishment Labs

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,482,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.