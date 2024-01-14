Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,609 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 13,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

