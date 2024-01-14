Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $306.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.