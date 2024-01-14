Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,472 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

