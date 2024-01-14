FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $466.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.