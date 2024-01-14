FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in FedEx by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

FDX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.51 and its 200-day moving average is $256.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

