Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $114,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $386.51. 1,221,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,609. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

