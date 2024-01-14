Fifth Third Bancorp Has $134.96 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. 4,542,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

