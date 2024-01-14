Fifth Third Bancorp Has $169.19 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $169,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,109,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.