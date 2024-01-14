Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $219.06. 162,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $219.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.