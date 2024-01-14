Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 137,161 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.33% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $57,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 402,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,738. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

