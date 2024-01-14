Financial Comparison: Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -9.71% N/A -0.44% Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.34 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.70 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Real Good Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingo Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Good Food currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 293.52%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Risk & Volatility

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

