Financial Council Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,312 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after buying an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 624,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 1,396,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,856. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

