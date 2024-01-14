First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

