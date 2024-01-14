First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 439.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 346,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.5% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

