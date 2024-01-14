First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 873 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,072,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

