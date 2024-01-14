First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

