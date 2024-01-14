First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

