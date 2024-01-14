First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.61.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

