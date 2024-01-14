First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.