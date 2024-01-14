First Interstate Bank Buys 667 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.14. 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.