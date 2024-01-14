First Interstate Bank Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average of $220.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

