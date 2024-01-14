First Interstate Bank Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $134.54 and a one year high of $330.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

