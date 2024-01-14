First Interstate Bank Has $831,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.23. 42,992,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,726,556. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

