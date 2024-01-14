First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. 1,227,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.