First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 176 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $388.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average of $399.52. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

