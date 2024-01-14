First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 619 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

