First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,100 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.