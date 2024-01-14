First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

