First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

