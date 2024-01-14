First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

