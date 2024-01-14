First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $623,000 Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

