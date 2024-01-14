First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $724,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

NSC opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

