First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after buying an additional 1,694,111 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.