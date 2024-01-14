First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 20,457 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,910,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

