First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 478 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

