Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 21.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 276,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 131,244 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 97.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

