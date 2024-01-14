FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSEP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the second quarter worth about $149,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

