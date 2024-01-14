Fulton Financial (FULT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

