FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

