G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

GMINF stock opened at C$1.27 on Friday. G Mining Ventures has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

