Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.25. Galenica has a 1-year low of C$75.25 and a 1-year high of C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
